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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, at lectern, and Assemblymember Amy Paulin, in yellow coat, the sponsors the Medical Aid in Dying Act, are surrounded by lawmakers and advocates on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the New York State Capitol ahead of the Senate's vote on the bill.
Jon Campbell
/
New York Public News Network
In this June 9, 2025, file photo, state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, at lectern, and Assemblymember Amy Paulin, in yellow coat, the sponsors the Medical Aid in Dying Act, are surrounded by lawmakers and advocates, at the New York State Capitol ahead of the Senate's vote on the bill.

A new lawsuit is challenging New York’s Medical Aid in Dying law before it takes effect in August.

The legal challenge from a coalition of Catholic health providers and the Diocese of Rockville Centre says the law is unconstitutional. A separate lawsuit from a group of disability rights advocates is also challenging the law. But the state is still proceeding with the implementation process.

Democrats say they’re not worried about organized labor’s might in turning out the voter even after labor-backed candidates lost in June’s primary election and some union members’ support of President Trump.

GOP members of the New York Legislature are calling for a hearing to examine the state’s voter registration infrastructure. That’s after New Jersey officials revealed a software glitch by an outside vendor led to around 400 non-citizens voting in the 2024 elections. The firm in question, Idemia, also has business in New York.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York Public News Network Capitol Conversations
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King