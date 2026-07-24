12:00: Getting close to nature — in the city

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' New campaign encourages forgoing phones to help forge friendships

The city of Rochester is celebrating the opening of its first nature center, located in a historic building in Maplewood Park. The idea is to bring children who live in the city closer to the environment — to explore, learn, and play in natural surroundings. Two years ago, when the Maplewood Nature Center was just a dream, we talked to the people trying to make it real. Now that the center is open, we bring them back to learn about the partnerships, programs, and activities that are happening there. They join guest host Julie Philipp in the studio:

Bill Collins, president of the Maplewood Neighborhood Association

Amanda Little, environmental educator for the city of Rochester

Sara Scott, director of programs and park stewardship for the city of Rochester

Kyra Stephenson, director of Helmer Nature Center with the West Irondequoit School District and founder of Nature Mind Solutions

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. "Scroll less, connect more." That's advice from Compeer Rochester. The nonprofit launched a campaign to help volunteers and community members spend less time on screens, build real-life friendships, and reduce social isolation. In this special rebroadcast, we talk with the organizers of the campaign and people who have benefited from it. Our guests:

Sara Passamonte, CEO of Compeer Rochester

Jerry Grimshaw, youth engagement specialist at Compeer Rochester

Stefan Hurd, youth and family engagement specialist at Compeer Rochester

Adam Bellave, volunteer with the "Scroll Less, Connect More" campaign at Compeer Rochester

Dan Ofsowitz, participant in the "Scroll Less, Connect More" campaign at Compeer Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.