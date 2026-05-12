New campaign encourages forgoing phones to help forge friendships
"Scroll less, connect more."
That's advice from Compeer Rochester. The nonprofit launched a new campaign to help volunteers and community members spend less time on screens, build real-life friendships, and reduce social isolation.
We talk with the organizers of the campaign and people who have benefited from it.
In studio:
- Sara Passamonte, CEO of Compeer Rochester
- Jerry Grimshaw, youth engagement specialist at Compeer Rochester
- Stefan Hurd, youth and family engagement specialist at Compeer Rochester
- Adam Bellave, volunteer with the "Scroll Less, Connect More" campaign at Compeer Rochester
- Dan Ofsowitz, participant in the "Scroll Less, Connect More" campaign at Compeer Rochester
For information on how to volunteer with Compeer Rochester, click here.