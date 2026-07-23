Kids have an eye-opening experience at Museum of Play

Daron Comes brought both of his daughters to The Strong National Museum of Play on Thursday for an afternoon of fun.

But he had another reason, too.

He said he had seen a sign about free vision screenings for kids and decided to take advantage of the opportunity.

"I appreciate it when they get done out in the public as well," Comes said. "It's very important to make sure that their vision's OK and get it corrected if it's not."

His 8-year-old daughter, Hadley, said she also understands the importance of getting her eyes examined.

"It can help you see if you don't have good eyesight," she said.

WXXI Reporter / Racquel Stephen Peter Muzio with his kids Finn and Jenny. Muzio took his kids to get their vision screened while at The Strong Museum of Play.

The initiative was a collaboration between CooperVision and the University of Rochester Medicine Flaum Eye Institute. The Institute's Pediatric MobilEyes staff assessed the children for potential vision problems or eye diseases.

"Our goal with early identification and intervention is to find children when their eyes are still growing the fastest, so that we can intervene with treatment," said Jennifer Lambert with CooperVision.

The screening consisted of two parts, which included reading an eye chart from a distance, covering one eye at a time.

"It was kind of hard to see what it was. But usually, I can see most things," said Finn Muzio, 10, who was accompanied by his dad, Peter Muzio, and his little sister.

Peter Muzio said parents should seek these types of programs early.

"Any amount of advocating on behalf of your children, especially sooner than later, preventative, corrective, it's all going to benefit your child," Muzio said.

The museum will be offering free vision screenings again from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.