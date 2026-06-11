Candidates in the Democratic primary for New York Senate District 54

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

The June primary is just over two weeks away. Democrats in the 54th Senate District will see two names on the ballot when they head to the polls: Scott Comegys and Michael Mills.

The candidates are vying for the opportunity to unseat Republican Senator Pam Helming in the general election.

This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with the candidates to discuss their backgrounds, platforms, and priorities for the district, which covers part of Monroe and all of Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne Counties.

In studio: