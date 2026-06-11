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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Candidates in the Democratic primary for New York Senate District 54

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has his dark hair slicked back and is wearing a maroon button-down shirt; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing a navy blazer over plaid button-down shirt; a woman at right has long blonde hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, white pants and white sneakers.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI News
Scott Comegys and Michael Mills with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 11, 2026
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Julie Philipp

The June primary is just over two weeks away. Democrats in the 54th Senate District will see two names on the ballot when they head to the polls: Scott Comegys and Michael Mills.

The candidates are vying for the opportunity to unseat Republican Senator Pam Helming in the general election.

This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with the candidates to discuss their backgrounds, platforms, and priorities for the district, which covers part of Monroe and all of Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne Counties.

In studio:

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2026
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams