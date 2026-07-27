© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Nancy Spielberg and the Jewish Film Festival; teens with the Rochester Teen Film Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
A smiling woman with short blonde hair, wearing white hoop earrings, a necklace, and a white blouse under a black blazer with hearts and stars embroidered on it.
1 of 3  — image0.png
Nancy Spielberg
Provided
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long grey hair and is wearing glasses, and a white top under a black sweater; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, linen pants, and sneakers
2 of 3  — Image (36).jpg
Marci Wiseman with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short black hair and is wearing a pink dress; a woman at center has short red hair and is wearing glasses and a black blazer over a t-shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, linen pants, and sneakers
3 of 3  — Image (37).jpg
(from left to right) Kyla Batiste and Linda Moroney with Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 27, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

Filmmaker Nancy Spielberg is our guest in the first segment of this hour on local film festivals. The noted producer will be in Rochester on Tuesday for a screening of the documentary, "A Letter to David." The film is a "cinematic letter to director Tom Shoval’s friend David Cunio, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th." It's being screened as part of the Jewish Film Festival. We preview the film and the festival.

Then, we welcome local youth filmmakers who discuss their creative process in advance of the Rochester Teen Film Festival.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams