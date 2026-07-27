Nancy Spielberg and the Jewish Film Festival; teens with the Rochester Teen Film Festival

WXXI News

Filmmaker Nancy Spielberg is our guest in the first segment of this hour on local film festivals. The noted producer will be in Rochester on Tuesday for a screening of the documentary, "A Letter to David." The film is a "cinematic letter to director Tom Shoval’s friend David Cunio, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th." It's being screened as part of the Jewish Film Festival. We preview the film and the festival.

Then, we welcome local youth filmmakers who discuss their creative process in advance of the Rochester Teen Film Festival.

Our guests:

