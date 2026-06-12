Previewing the 2026 Rochester International Jazz Festival
1 of 2 — (foreground) Joey Stempien, (background) Marc Iacona and John Nugent with guest host Hannah Maier on "Connections"
(foreground) Joey Stempien, (background) Marc Iacona and John Nugent with guest host Hannah Maier on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 12, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Joe Farnsworth.png
Joe Farnsworth
Provided
It's Jazz Fest season! The Route's Hannah Maier is in the host chair this hour for a preview of the 2026 Rochester International Jazz Festival.
This year's event runs June 19 through June 27 and includes more than 300 concerts performed by more than 1,77 artists.
We hear from some of those artists this hour, as they discuss what it's like to perform in Rochester, the state of the music industry, and how different societal and technological forces are changing their business. We also dive into the music itself.
Our guests:
- Marc Iacona, executive producer and director of the Rochester International Jazz Festival
- John Nugent, producer and artistic director of the Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Joey Stempien, composer and bandleader of the Joey Stempien Big Band
- Joe Farnworth, jazz drummer