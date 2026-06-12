Previewing the 2026 Rochester International Jazz Festival

Julie Williams / WXXI News Hannah Maier guest hosting "Connections"

It's Jazz Fest season! The Route's Hannah Maier is in the host chair this hour for a preview of the 2026 Rochester International Jazz Festival.

This year's event runs June 19 through June 27 and includes more than 300 concerts performed by more than 1,77 artists.

We hear from some of those artists this hour, as they discuss what it's like to perform in Rochester, the state of the music industry, and how different societal and technological forces are changing their business. We also dive into the music itself.

Our guests: