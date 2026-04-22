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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Two people stand by a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black t-shirt, black cardigan sweater and blue jeans; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with blue jeans.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jami Shawley with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WXXI News

The Trump administration has made significant changes to the way it handles foreign affairs in Africa. A number of diplomats and military leaders have been dismissed or reassigned.

We sit down with retired U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley, who is coming to Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council.

She discusses a range of issues facing the United States, particularly in Africa.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams