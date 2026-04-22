How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy
The Trump administration has made significant changes to the way it handles foreign affairs in Africa. A number of diplomats and military leaders have been dismissed or reassigned.
We sit down with retired U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley, who is coming to Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council.
She discusses a range of issues facing the United States, particularly in Africa.
In studio:
- Jami Shawley, retired U.S. Army major general