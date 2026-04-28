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Connections
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Connections

How 'bike boulevards' have changed cycling in one local town

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a light brown beard and mustache and is wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue polo shirt, and khakis; a man front center has short dark hair and a black and grey mustache and beard and is wearing glasses, a t-shirt with an image of a bike on it; grey shorts, and black sneakers; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing a blue top; a man back center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a blue button-down shirt; a man at right as very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt under a grey plaid suitcoat, jeans, blue socks, and brown shoes
Megan Mack
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WXXI News
(foreground) Jesse Peers, Bryan Agnello, (background) Millie Sefranek, and Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 28, 2026
WXXI News

A local town has taken steps to make its community safer for bicyclists of all ages.

As reported by WXXI’s Jeremy Moule, Henrietta has installed “bike boulevards.” The alternate routes parallel roads with heavy traffic, making them more comfortable for cyclists. The boulevards came to fruition after bike safety advocates pushed for the change.

This hour, our guests explain the project, the impact it has had, and what other towns can learn from Henrietta’s work.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack