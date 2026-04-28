How 'bike boulevards' have changed cycling in one local town

WXXI News

A local town has taken steps to make its community safer for bicyclists of all ages.

As reported by WXXI’s Jeremy Moule, Henrietta has installed “bike boulevards.” The alternate routes parallel roads with heavy traffic, making them more comfortable for cyclists. The boulevards came to fruition after bike safety advocates pushed for the change.

This hour, our guests explain the project, the impact it has had, and what other towns can learn from Henrietta’s work.

Our guests: