Ginna to test its emergency sirens

The Ginna nuclear power plant in Ontario, Wayne County, has scheduled a test of its siren system for 3 p.m. May 5.

During the test, all 96 sirens in the 10-mile radius around Ginna will be sounded for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren tests will be conducted throughout the day.

A news release from Ginna said that during the test, the public does not need to respond. In the event of an emergency, the sirens would signal that the public should tune in to a local emergency alert television or radio station.

Additional information about emergency planning and local response plans is available on Constellation Energy Corp.'s website.