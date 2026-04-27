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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

A vision for revitalizing the High Falls District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Five people sit around a table in a radio talk studio while one man stands against the wall; a man front left has very short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and brown boots; a woman front center has her blonde hair pulled up in a clip and is wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and beige shoes; a bald man front right is wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and sneakers; a man back left has curly light brown hair and is wearing a lavender button-down shirt; a man back center has short dark hair, a grey beard and is wearing a navy shirt; a man back right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and black jeans.
Mari Tsuchiya
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WXXI News
(foreground) Rick Caesar, Fina Burroni and Tyrone Reaves, (background) Todd Clicquennoi and John August with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 27, 2026
WXXI News

What will it take to breathe new life into High Falls?

Members of the High Falls Business Improvement District (BID) have been working on a number of projects aimed at boosting the health of the neighborhood.

We talk with BID members and business owners about their vision for revitalizing High Falls.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams