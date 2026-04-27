A vision for revitalizing the High Falls District
What will it take to breathe new life into High Falls?
Members of the High Falls Business Improvement District (BID) have been working on a number of projects aimed at boosting the health of the neighborhood.
We talk with BID members and business owners about their vision for revitalizing High Falls.
Our guests:
- John August, president of the High Falls Business Improvement District
- Fina Burroni, owner of High Falls Bistro
- Rick Caesar, owner and manager of Nightcap Blues Nightclub
- Todd Clicquennoi, principal of Metro Falls Real Estate, Inc. and member of the High Falls Business Improvement District
- Tyrone Reaves, owner of Nightcap Blues Nightclub