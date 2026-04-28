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Firefighter charged in cat's death after tree rescue attempt

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester has announced the arrest of a Spencerport man on animal cruelty charges following the death of a cat.

Humane investigators say Douglas McPherson was dispatched by the Spencerport Fire District to help a cat that had become stuck in a tree last October.

McPherson is accused of aiming a high-powered hose at the tree, which caused the cat to fall to the ground and sustain injuries that ultimately led to the animal's death.

The incident was reportedly captured on video. But Reno DiDomenico, vice president of humane law enforcement at Lollypop Farm, says investigators also interviewed witnesses and examined evidence.

McPherson was charged with torturing and injuring an animal, a misdemeanor.

The Spencerport Fire District did not immediately respond to a request for comment but DiDomenico said the district ensured accountability in the case.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams