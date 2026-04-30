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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Fewer drinkers, fewer Canadian tourists equal trouble for the Finger Lakes wine industry

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweater; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing a brown jacket over a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue jeans.
1 of 7  — Brian Durnin and Matt Cassavaugh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Durnin and Matt Cassavaugh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 30, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A man wearing a blue baseball cap sits at a counter in a restaurant.
2 of 7  — Chad Hendrickson
Chad Hendrickson
Provided
An aerial view shows many people gathered on a green lawn.
3 of 7  — Bluff 1.jpg
An aerial view of Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards / Provided
Many people sit at a very long rectangular table eating dinner under the sky on the property of a vineyard.
4 of 7  — Bluff 2.jpg
Dinner under the sky on the grounds of Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards / Provided
An Easter bunny hands out candy to children at an event at 20 Deep Winery.
5 of 7  — Easter at 20 Deep Winery.jpeg
An Easter event at 20 Deep Winery
20 Deep Winery / Provided
Several people play bocce ball on green grass,
6 of 7  — Bocce Ball at 20 Deep Winery.jpg
People play bocce ball at 20 Deep Winery
20 Deep Winery / Provided
Many women dressed in floral outfits sit at tables near a balloon arch.
7 of 7  — Bridal Shower at 20 Deep Winery.jpeg
A bridal shower at 20 Deep Winery
20 Deep Winery / Provided
WXXI News

Wineries across the region are reacting to unexpected challenges.

From a decline in alcohol consumption to a recent drop in Canadian tourism, many companies are finding they need to shift their strategies for attracting and maintaining customers.

This hour, we talk with representatives from three local wineries about the state of their industry and creative solutions for mitigating revenue loss.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams