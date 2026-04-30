Fewer drinkers, fewer Canadian tourists equal trouble for the Finger Lakes wine industry
1 of 7 — Brian Durnin and Matt Cassavaugh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Durnin and Matt Cassavaugh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 30, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 7 — Chad Hendrickson
Chad Hendrickson
Provided
3 of 7 — Bluff 1.jpg
An aerial view of Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards / Provided
4 of 7 — Bluff 2.jpg
Dinner under the sky on the grounds of Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards / Provided
5 of 7 — Easter at 20 Deep Winery.jpeg
An Easter event at 20 Deep Winery
20 Deep Winery / Provided
6 of 7 — Bocce Ball at 20 Deep Winery.jpg
People play bocce ball at 20 Deep Winery
20 Deep Winery / Provided
7 of 7 — Bridal Shower at 20 Deep Winery.jpeg
A bridal shower at 20 Deep Winery
20 Deep Winery / Provided
Wineries across the region are reacting to unexpected challenges.
From a decline in alcohol consumption to a recent drop in Canadian tourism, many companies are finding they need to shift their strategies for attracting and maintaining customers.
This hour, we talk with representatives from three local wineries about the state of their industry and creative solutions for mitigating revenue loss.
Our guests:
- Brian Durnin, vice president of hospitality and entertainment at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
- Matt Cassavaugh, winemaker at 20 Deep Winery
- Chad Hendrickson, vice president of sales for Keuka Spring Vineyards