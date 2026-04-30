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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, running for reelection

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
A man with short grey hair stands outside on the street wearing a navy blazer, light blue button-down shirt and blue tie.
Provided
Tom DiNapoli
WXXI News

We're joined by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. DiNapoli is seeking reelection and will face challenger Drew Warshaw in the June Democratic primary.

This hour, we talk with DiNapoli about his work in the position – one he has held since 2007 – and his priorities, if reelected.

We also explore how this often overlooked and misunderstood office affects aspects of your daily life.

Our guest:

For more information on New York State unclaimed funds, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams