New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, running for reelection

WXXI News

We're joined by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. DiNapoli is seeking reelection and will face challenger Drew Warshaw in the June Democratic primary.

This hour, we talk with DiNapoli about his work in the position – one he has held since 2007 – and his priorities, if reelected.

We also explore how this often overlooked and misunderstood office affects aspects of your daily life.

Our guest:



Tom DiNapoli, New York State comptroller

For more information on New York State unclaimed funds, click here.