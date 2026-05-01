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Prom season is here. AAA is urging teen drivers to be safe

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT

Prom season is upon us and AAA is reminding teen drivers to plan ahead and stay safe on the road.

That means not driving impaired or distracted, helping ensure friends do the same, and calling their parents for help if they cannot get home safely.

AAA also is urging parents to set expectations early and promise that they will always pick up their teen, regardless of the time or place.

“Prom night is a time for celebration, and amid all the excitement, the important safety message can get lost,” said AAA Western and Central New York spokesperson Elizabeth Carey.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule