Union Pacific Big Boy East Coast schedule, including Buffalo date, announced

The largest operating steam locomotive in the world, Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014, will make its much-anticipated arrival in Buffalo this June, Union Pacific announced Tuesday.

Enthusiasts will have a chance to view the 133-foot, 1.2 million-pound behemoth Wednesday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Union Pacific is encouraging viewers not to try and park at the display site, instead urging use of a free shuttle at the Walden Galleria Mall's north side (near Primark).

Admission is free.

The Big Boy will depart at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11 and offer a quite the photogenic passing later that afternoon, when it is expected to pass over Letchworth State Park's Genesee River Arch Bridge around 12:20 p.m.

All dates and times are subject to change as the locomotive might be operating ahead of behind the posted schedule.

According to Union Pacific, Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling more than 1 million miles. As part of America's 250th anniversary celebration, it is passing through 10 states, including a Fourth of July stop in Philadelphia.

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