Preparing for a 'heavy' tick season; treating 'chemo brain;' Garth Fagan Dance celebrates 55 years

WXXI News

It’s our weekly news roundup.

First, experts say this year's tick season is expected to be "early and heavy." That's according to reporting from our New York Public News Network colleague Catherine Wheeler of North Country Public Radio. We discuss what scientists are already seeing with tick activity, and we talk to a local clinician about how to protect ourselves from tick-borne diseases.

Then, new research shows there are ways to mitigate a condition often referred to as "chemo brain." WXXI's Racquel Stephen explains the latest with treating this particular type of brain fog.

We end the week with Garth Fagan Dance. The internationally acclaimed company turns 55 this year, and there's much to celebrate. But as our guest will tell us, there's still much work to be done. The company — like many other arts organizations — is navigating the effects of the federal government's DEI policies. We discuss how Garth Fagan Dance is addressing challenges, honoring its history, and setting its sights on the future — all while creating new art.

Our guests:

