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Connections
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Connections

Preparing for a 'heavy' tick season; treating 'chemo brain;' Garth Fagan Dance celebrates 55 years

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
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Catherine Wheeler
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Racquel Stephen
WXXI News
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Natalie Rogers-Cropper with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 1, 2026
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WXXI News

It’s our weekly news roundup.

First, experts say this year's tick season is expected to be "early and heavy." That's according to reporting from our New York Public News Network colleague Catherine Wheeler of North Country Public Radio. We discuss what scientists are already seeing with tick activity, and we talk to a local clinician about how to protect ourselves from tick-borne diseases.

Then, new research shows there are ways to mitigate a condition often referred to as "chemo brain." WXXI's Racquel Stephen explains the latest with treating this particular type of brain fog.

We end the week with Garth Fagan Dance. The internationally acclaimed company turns 55 this year, and there's much to celebrate. But as our guest will tell us, there's still much work to be done. The company — like many other arts organizations — is navigating the effects of the federal government's DEI policies. We discuss how Garth Fagan Dance is addressing challenges, honoring its history, and setting its sights on the future — all while creating new art.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams