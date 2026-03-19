© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Why heart disease is on the rise among younger women

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:05 AM EDT
PIC4U
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Why heart disease is on the rise among younger women

1:00: Are you ready for augmented reality?

A new study shows that women who go through menopause before age 40 have a significantly higher risk of having heart attacks over their lifetimes, compared to women who don’t go through premature menopause. That’s according to a piece in the New York Times published Wednesday. The research comes as the prevalence and deadliness of heart disease are on the rise for younger women, who may not recognize the warning signs. This hour, we’re joined by clinicians who explain the research and what they want the community to know. We also hear from a local patient who shares her story. Our guests:

  • ]Rebecca Schallek, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Cardiology and cardiologist with the Cardiac Care Women's Heart Program at UR Medicine
  • Amanda Coniglio, M.D., FACC, advanced heart failure and transplant physician at Rochester Regional Health
  • Jessica Driffill, heart patient

Then in our second hour, how much do you know about augmented reality (AR)? A new leader at the University of Rochester believes that in the future, the way that humans interact with computers on a daily basis will be through AR. Barry Silverstein is the former senior director and chief technology officer of optics and display in Meta’s Reality Labs. In that work, he helped create AR and virtual reality (VR) products used by millions of people. He’s now leading the University of Rochester’s Center for Extended Reality. We talk with him about the future of AR, VR, and AI and how he sees it all affecting our daily lives. In studio:

  • Barry Silverstein, director of the Center for Extended Reality and faculty member at the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester, and former senior research director and chief technology officer of optics and display at Meta Reality Labs

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.