12:00: Why heart disease is on the rise among younger women

1:00: Are you ready for augmented reality?

A new study shows that women who go through menopause before age 40 have a significantly higher risk of having heart attacks over their lifetimes, compared to women who don’t go through premature menopause. That’s according to a piece in the New York Times published Wednesday. The research comes as the prevalence and deadliness of heart disease are on the rise for younger women, who may not recognize the warning signs. This hour, we’re joined by clinicians who explain the research and what they want the community to know. We also hear from a local patient who shares her story. Our guests:



]Rebecca Schallek, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Cardiology and cardiologist with the Cardiac Care Women's Heart Program at UR Medicine

Amanda Coniglio, M.D., FACC, advanced heart failure and transplant physician at Rochester Regional Health

Jessica Driffill, heart patient

Then in our second hour, how much do you know about augmented reality (AR)? A new leader at the University of Rochester believes that in the future, the way that humans interact with computers on a daily basis will be through AR. Barry Silverstein is the former senior director and chief technology officer of optics and display in Meta’s Reality Labs. In that work, he helped create AR and virtual reality (VR) products used by millions of people. He’s now leading the University of Rochester’s Center for Extended Reality. We talk with him about the future of AR, VR, and AI and how he sees it all affecting our daily lives. In studio:



Barry Silverstein, director of the Center for Extended Reality and faculty member at the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester, and former senior research director and chief technology officer of optics and display at Meta Reality Labs

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.