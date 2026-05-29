Hochul seeks disaster declaration for farmers who lost crops to frost

Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on the Trump administration to declare a disaster after New York farmers lost some or all of their crops in April due to drastic fluctuations in weather.

If the U.S. Department of Agriculture makes the disaster declaration, the farmers would be eligible to apply for low-interest emergency loans through the agency. Growers in Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, and Wayne counties would be among those who could seek the loans.

Fruit crops across the state were damaged by an April frost after warmer-than-normal temperatures caused plants to bloom. A news release from the governor’s office put the statewide economic loss at $30 million.

Crop losses ranged between 15% and 100%, according to a survey conducted by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. That includes crops such as apples, stone fruit, grapes, and strawberries.