Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

In the month of May, the nation recognizes the cultural and historical contributions of people of Asian American descent and individuals from the Pacific Islands by honoring how they have helped shape our society.

WXXI commemorates AAPI Heritage Month by spotlighting community members who trace their lineage back to Asia and the Pacific Islands, but now call Rochester home.

Three of them sit down with guest host Racquel Stephen to tell how they are doing their part to make the community better.

In studio: