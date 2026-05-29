Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month
1 of 10 — Mimi Hwang with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Mimi Hwang with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 29, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 10 — Joanna Ra and John Ra with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Joanna Ra and John Ra with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 29, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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In the month of May, the nation recognizes the cultural and historical contributions of people of Asian American descent and individuals from the Pacific Islands by honoring how they have helped shape our society.
WXXI commemorates AAPI Heritage Month by spotlighting community members who trace their lineage back to Asia and the Pacific Islands, but now call Rochester home.
Three of them sit down with guest host Racquel Stephen to tell how they are doing their part to make the community better.
In studio:
- Mimi Hwang, cellist, assistant professor of chamber music at Eastman School of Music, and artistic director of the Rochester chapter of the "If Music Be the Food..." concert series
- Joanna Ra, co-founder and program director of AGAPE Black Belt Center and president of the Rochester chapter of Asian Pacific American Public Affairs
- John Ra, chief master instructor and founder of AGAPE Black Belt Center and former chairman of the Rochester chapter of Asian Pacific American Public Affairs