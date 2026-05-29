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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

By Racquel Stephen,
Julie Williams
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:40 PM EDT
Two women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing a green and white floral top; a woman at right has very short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, large gold hoop earrings and a blue turtleneck.
1 of 10  — Mimi Hwang with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Mimi Hwang with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 29, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has her dark hair pulled back and is wearing glasses and a white button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue floral button-down shirt; a woman at right has very short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, large gold hoop earrings and a blue turtleneck.
2 of 10  — Joanna Ra and John Ra with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Joanna Ra and John Ra with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 29, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
3 of 10  — Joanna Ra 3.jpg
4 of 10  — Joanna Ra 6.jpg
5 of 10  — Joanna Ra 4.jpg
6 of 10  — Joanna Ra 9.jpg
7 of 10  — Joanna Ra 8.jpg
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9 of 10  — Joanna Ra 2.jpg
10 of 10  — Joanna Ra 1.jpg
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

In the month of May, the nation recognizes the cultural and historical contributions of people of Asian American descent and individuals from the Pacific Islands by honoring how they have helped shape our society.

WXXI commemorates AAPI Heritage Month by spotlighting community members who trace their lineage back to Asia and the Pacific Islands, but now call Rochester home.

Three of them sit down with guest host Racquel Stephen to tell how they are doing their part to make the community better.

In studio:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams