Rochester man accused of fatal shooting in Perinton

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested 35-year-old Tyree Ross-Simmons of Rochester on a charge of second-degree murder, alleging he shot and killed Ezra John Nunez, 32, at his apartment this past Wednesday on Pittsford Palmyra Road.

The Sheriff's Office was called to the location around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who was possibly dead. When deputies arrived, they found Nunez's body.

Deputies arrested Ross on Wednesday night.