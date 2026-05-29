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Rochester man accused of fatal shooting in Perinton

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 29, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested 35-year-old Tyree Ross-Simmons of Rochester on a charge of second-degree murder, alleging he shot and killed Ezra John Nunez, 32, at his apartment this past Wednesday on Pittsford Palmyra Road.

The Sheriff's Office was called to the location around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who was possibly dead. When deputies arrived, they found Nunez's body.

Deputies arrested Ross on Wednesday night.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule