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Connections

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
A woman dressed in a martial arts outfit instructs three young boys.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

1:00: Special rebroadcast: The movement to head off an AI catastrophe

In the month of May, the nation recognizes the cultural and historical contributions of people of Asian American descent and individuals from the Pacific Islands by honoring how they have helped shape our society. WXXI commemorates AAPI Heritage Month by spotlighting community members who trace their lineage back to Asia and the Pacific Islands, but now call Rochester home. Three of them sit down with guest host Racquel Stephen to tell how they are doing their part to make the community better. In studio:

  • Mimi Hwang, cellist, assistant professor of chamber music at Eastman School of Music, and artistic director of the Rochester chapter of  the "If Music Be the Food..." concert series
  • Joanna Ra, co-founder and program director of AGAPE Black Belt Center and president of the Rochester chapter of Asian Pacific American Public Affairs
  • John Ra, chief master instructor and founder of AGAPE Black Belt Center and former chairman of the Rochester chapter of Asian Pacific American Public Affairs

Then in our second hour, it's the conclusion of our week-long series of conversations about artificial intelligence, looking back at our favorite AI discussions from the last year. The emerging conventional wisdom is that artificial intelligence cannot be stopped, so we should try to shape it to our benefit. An organization called PauseAI has a different view. Its leaders believe that we should listen to what the tech companies are telling us, and act accordingly. Those companies say that we are on the precipice of major job loss, and we could eventually see a risk to the survival of the human species. We discuss strategies that PauseAI is using to try to alert the public and change course. Our guest:

  • Holly Elmore, founder and executive director of PauseAI US 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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