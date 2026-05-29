12:00: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

1:00: Special rebroadcast: The movement to head off an AI catastrophe

In the month of May, the nation recognizes the cultural and historical contributions of people of Asian American descent and individuals from the Pacific Islands by honoring how they have helped shape our society. WXXI commemorates AAPI Heritage Month by spotlighting community members who trace their lineage back to Asia and the Pacific Islands, but now call Rochester home. Three of them sit down with guest host Racquel Stephen to tell how they are doing their part to make the community better. In studio:



Mimi Hwang, cellist, assistant professor of chamber music at Eastman School of Music, and artistic director of the Rochester chapter of the "If Music Be the Food..." concert series

Joanna Ra, co-founder and program director of AGAPE Black Belt Center and president of the Rochester chapter of Asian Pacific American Public Affairs

John Ra, chief master instructor and founder of AGAPE Black Belt Center and former chairman of the Rochester chapter of Asian Pacific American Public Affairs

Then in our second hour, it's the conclusion of our week-long series of conversations about artificial intelligence, looking back at our favorite AI discussions from the last year. The emerging conventional wisdom is that artificial intelligence cannot be stopped, so we should try to shape it to our benefit. An organization called PauseAI has a different view. Its leaders believe that we should listen to what the tech companies are telling us, and act accordingly. Those companies say that we are on the precipice of major job loss, and we could eventually see a risk to the survival of the human species. We discuss strategies that PauseAI is using to try to alert the public and change course. Our guest:



Holly Elmore, founder and executive director of PauseAI US

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.