The movement to head off an AI catastrophe

WXXI News

The emerging conventional wisdom is that artificial intelligence cannot be stopped, so we should try to shape it to our benefit.

An organization called PauseAI has a different view. Its leaders believe that we should listen to what the tech companies are telling us, and act accordingly.

Those companies say that we are on the precipice of major job loss, and we could eventually see a risk to the survival of the human species.

We discuss strategies that PauseAI is using to try to alert the public and change course.

Our guest:

