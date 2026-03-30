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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The movement to head off an AI catastrophe

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
A smiling young woman has long brown hair.
Provided
Holly Elmore
WXXI News

The emerging conventional wisdom is that artificial intelligence cannot be stopped, so we should try to shape it to our benefit.

An organization called PauseAI has a different view. Its leaders believe that we should listen to what the tech companies are telling us, and act accordingly.

Those companies say that we are on the precipice of major job loss, and we could eventually see a risk to the survival of the human species.

We discuss strategies that PauseAI is using to try to alert the public and change course.

Our guest:

  • Holly Elmore, founder and executive director of PauseAI US 

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams