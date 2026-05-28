The growth of women in farming

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

This year has been declared the International Year of the Woman Farmer, but farming remains one of the most male-dominated occupations in the nation.

Some argue, though, that women were indeed the first agriculturalists, but over the years, institutional and social barriers like fair wages, the design of farm equipment and childcare have limited their contributions.

But despite the inequities, a recent American Farmland Trust report shows that the number of women choosing farming as an occupation is expected to increase.

On today's show, guest host Racquel Stephen will talk to three local female farmers to dissect these challenges and to answer the question: “What does the future of agriculture look like?”

In studio: