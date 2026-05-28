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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The growth of women in farming

By Racquel Stephen,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
Four women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black top, light blue jeans and white sneakers; a woman front right has very short blonde hair and is wearing a brown dress with large white polka dots and bright yellow heels; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black sweatshirt; a woman back right has her long brown hair pulled back and is wearing a black shirt under a white and green patterned blazer.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Stephanie Castle, (background) Amanda M.S. Grisa and Kyli Stevens with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 28, 2026
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
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WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

This year has been declared the International Year of the Woman Farmer, but farming remains one of the most male-dominated occupations in the nation.

Some argue, though, that women were indeed the first agriculturalists, but over the years, institutional and social barriers like fair wages, the design of farm equipment and childcare have limited their contributions.

But despite the inequities, a recent American Farmland Trust report shows that the number of women choosing farming as an occupation is expected to increase.

On today's show, guest host Racquel Stephen will talk to three local female farmers to dissect these challenges and to answer the question: “What does the future of agriculture look like?”

In studio:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams