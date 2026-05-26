NYers can help report algal blooms

New Yorkers flocking to waterways this summer can help the state monitor potentially harmful algal blooms, or HABS.

The state department of environmental conservation has opened its online notification and reporting system where residents can send reports via a simple and mobile friendly form.

The DEC and department of health evaluate and confirm the reports before posting them to a page with an interactive map of current algal bloom locations.

Blooms vary in appearance, from scattered green dots to linear streaks or spilled paint. People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with discolored or scummy water.

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