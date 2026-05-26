As Rochester struggles to address homelessness, the shelter system steps up
Last year, the Rochester area saw its highest count of homeless individuals since at least 2007.
Shelters are often overcrowded, and street homeless are becoming more visible.
Guest host Gino Fanelli explores what the shelter system is doing to meet demand, and what resources are still needed.
In studio:
- Amy D’Amico, housing advocate and founder of Rochester Grants Pass Resistance
- Anna Valeria, president of Livingston Impact Advisors
- Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, president and founding member of La Madonna Della Strada, Sister Grace’s homeless shelter