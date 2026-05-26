Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was waiting for a driving lesson

A 58-year-old Rochester man is being held in Monroe County Jail on $5,000 bail after he allegedly picked up a woman waiting for a driving lesson, drove her to his apartment, and raped her.

According to Rochester police, an 18-year-old woman from Orleans County arrived for a May 23 appointment at a driving school near State Street and Lyell Avenue. While she waited outside, police said Wayne Plummer pulled up in a vehicle and began talking to her.

Police said she then got in the car, believing Plummer was her driving instructor, which he was not. He is accused of driving the woman to his apartment on Hudson Avenue and sexually assaulting her there. During the incident, the woman was able to message a family member for help, and that person was able to locate her.

Rochester police took Plummer into custody at the apartment. He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and single counts of first-degree sex abuse and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Plummer was employed by the city of Rochester as a crossing guard, but officials have begun the process of terminating him, according to police and city spokespersons.