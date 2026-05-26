There is talk of suspending gas taxes. Here's the problem

Gas prices continue to hover around $4.60 for a gallon of regular both locally and across the nation. That's the highest they've been in four years, according to AAA.

President Donald Trump has talked of suspending federal gas taxes to offset rising prices. And some Republican state lawmakers are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to do the same.

The state and Monroe County capped gas taxes when prices soared in 2022. But there is little momentum here or in Albany to do so again.

That’s because four years ago the gas tax holiday cost Monroe County $6 million. But there was no enforcement mechanism to make sure gas stations dropped their prices, officials said. The same remains true today. So it's uncertain how much of the benefit would flow to consumers.

Four years ago, gas prices continued to rise, hitting an all-time high that June of nearly $5 dollars for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Rochester metro area.