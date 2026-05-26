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Connections

As Rochester struggles to address homelessness, the shelter system steps up

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
A shopping cart used by a homeless man to carry his belongings sits near steam vents.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: As Rochester struggles to address homelessness, the shelter system steps up

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Will artificial intelligence destroy or improve the workforce?

Last year, the Rochester area saw its highest count of homeless individuals since at least 2007. Shelters are often overcrowded, and street homeless are becoming more visible. Guest host Gino Fanelli explores what the shelter system is doing to meet demand, and what resources are still needed. In studio:

  • Amy D’Amico, housing advocate and founder of Rochester Grants Pass Resistance
  • Anna Valeria, president of Livingston Impact Advisors
  • Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, vice president of the Monroe County Legislature

Then in our second hour, we begin our week-long series of conversations about artigicial intelligence, looking back at our favorite AI discussions from the last year. Kevin Surace is an RIT grad who has spent decades piling up patents and helping lead the field of technological innovation. He is much more optimistic about artificial intelligence than the doomsayers. Surace believes that AI will not devastate the job market, but he says it can certainly transform the nature of work in many ways. He says that can be a good thing if we know how to use AI. In this special rebroadcast, we sit down with Surace to discuss the future of work and why he wants us to see the sunny side of technology. Our guest:

  • Kevin Surace, chief technology officer of Appvance and Silicon Valley pioneer

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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