12:00: As Rochester struggles to address homelessness, the shelter system steps up

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Will artificial intelligence destroy or improve the workforce?

Last year, the Rochester area saw its highest count of homeless individuals since at least 2007. Shelters are often overcrowded, and street homeless are becoming more visible. Guest host Gino Fanelli explores what the shelter system is doing to meet demand, and what resources are still needed. In studio:



Amy D’Amico, housing advocate and founder of Rochester Grants Pass Resistance

Anna Valeria, president of Livingston Impact Advisors

Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, vice president of the Monroe County Legislature

Then in our second hour, we begin our week-long series of conversations about artigicial intelligence, looking back at our favorite AI discussions from the last year. Kevin Surace is an RIT grad who has spent decades piling up patents and helping lead the field of technological innovation. He is much more optimistic about artificial intelligence than the doomsayers. Surace believes that AI will not devastate the job market, but he says it can certainly transform the nature of work in many ways. He says that can be a good thing if we know how to use AI. In this special rebroadcast, we sit down with Surace to discuss the future of work and why he wants us to see the sunny side of technology. Our guest:



Kevin Surace, chief technology officer of Appvance and Silicon Valley pioneer

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.