© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Will artificial intelligence destroy or improve the workforce?

By Evan Dawson,
Julie Williams
Published September 9, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short blonde hair and is wearing blue plaid blazer over a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kevin Surace with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 9, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Kevin Surace is an RIT grad who has spent decades piling up patents and helping lead the field of technological innovation. He is much more optimistic about artificial intelligence than the doomsayers.

Surace believes that AI will not devastate the job market, but he says it can certainly transform the nature of work in many ways. He says that can be a good thing if we know how to use AI.

We sit down to discuss the future of work, and why he wants us to see the sunny side of technology.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams