Will artificial intelligence destroy or improve the workforce?

Kevin Surace is an RIT grad who has spent decades piling up patents and helping lead the field of technological innovation. He is much more optimistic about artificial intelligence than the doomsayers.

Surace believes that AI will not devastate the job market, but he says it can certainly transform the nature of work in many ways. He says that can be a good thing if we know how to use AI.

We sit down to discuss the future of work, and why he wants us to see the sunny side of technology.

