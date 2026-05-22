Summer movie preview
Summer movie season is officially here with a lineup of blockbusters, horror titles, and indie gems. The summer season will largely be defined by "The Odyssey" — Christopher Nolan's epic follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2023 film, "Oppenheimer."
The father of the summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg, is also back with "Disclosure Day," a new sci-fi romp.
Another seasonal trend? Summer horror. Indie titles ("Backrooms," "Leviticus") from up-and-coming directors who delight in the dark terrors of the human mind vie to become the year's surprise hits.
Guest host Scott Pukos breaks it all down this hour with his guests:
- Johanna Lester, pop culture critic for CITY Magazine
- Adam Lubitow, programmer for The Little Theatre and director of programming for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, local cinephile and visual artist
- Matt Passantino, film critic and writer for CITY Magazine and member of the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA)