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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Summer movie preview

By Scott Pukos,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:51 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a grey beard and is wearing a yellow baseball cap, a white and orange plaid button-down shirt, light purple shirt with white lettering, jeans and sneakers; a woman front right has long red hair and is wearing a black turtleneck sweater, jeans and pink shoes; a man back left has short brown hair and is wearing a white t-shirt with red sleeves; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing eyeglasses and a light purple sweater; a man at center has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing eyeglasses, a dark green button-down shirt open over a grey t-shirt with a picture of a black cat, black jeans and brown shoes.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Adam Lubitow and Johanna Lester, (background) Matt Passantino and Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane with guest host Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 22, 2026
A smiling man with glasses,short brown hair and a beard and wearing a light grey open button down shirt and dark grey t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

Summer movie season is officially here with a lineup of blockbusters, horror titles, and indie gems. The summer season will largely be defined by "The Odyssey" — Christopher Nolan's epic follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2023 film, "Oppenheimer."

The father of the summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg, is also back with "Disclosure Day," a new sci-fi romp.

Another seasonal trend? Summer horror. Indie titles ("Backrooms," "Leviticus") from up-and-coming directors who delight in the dark terrors of the human mind vie to become the year's surprise hits.

Guest host Scott Pukos breaks it all down this hour with his guests:

Connections
Scott Pukos
See stories by Scott Pukos
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams