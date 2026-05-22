Summer movie preview

Julie Williams / WXXI News Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

Summer movie season is officially here with a lineup of blockbusters, horror titles, and indie gems. The summer season will largely be defined by "The Odyssey" — Christopher Nolan's epic follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2023 film, "Oppenheimer."

The father of the summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg, is also back with "Disclosure Day," a new sci-fi romp.

Another seasonal trend? Summer horror. Indie titles ("Backrooms," "Leviticus") from up-and-coming directors who delight in the dark terrors of the human mind vie to become the year's surprise hits.

Guest host Scott Pukos breaks it all down this hour with his guests:

