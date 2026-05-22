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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Music as medicine: How the arts can heal

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
Four people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short dark hair and is wearing a floral patterned cardigan, black shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman front right has long dark hair and is wearing headphones, eyeglasses, a brown dress with pink flowers and a long black scarf; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing headphones, eyeglasses, a grey and white striped cardigan and black shirt; a woman back right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones and a black floral blouse.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI News
(foreground) Gaelen McCormick, (background) Jennifer R. Phillips and Annika Bentley with guest host Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 22, 2026
A woman with long dark hair is wearing a black and red floral patterned sleeveless dress and glasses while sitting in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

"Musick has Charms to sooth a savage Breast,
To soften Rocks, or bend a knotted Oak." (William Congreve)

It is often said that music is healing, but what are some ways that this truism plays out in practice?

Jon Batiste recently collaborated with Joanne Loewy of Mount Sinai on a study that advances “social music” as a prescription for better health outcomes. That's just one angle.

This hour, guest host Mona Seghatoleslami talks about the benefits of music on healing and health, particularly mental health, in our community and world.

We discuss music therapy and expressive arts with Jennifer Philips, a board-certified music therapist and neurologic music therapist, specializing in early intervention, elder care, and neurorehabilitation. She is also chair of the Expressive Arts Department at the Hochstein School.

Annika Bentley shares her experiences as a classical choral musician and singer/songwriter, focusing on the upcoming Mount Hope World Singers concerts, "Bright Threads." The program reinterprets historical and cultural examples of music used for healing, and centers on themes of shared humanity and restorative connection.

We also talk with Gaelen McCormick, director of the Eastman Performing Arts Medicine Center, who dives into the work that she and her colleagues are doing at the intersections of music and medicine.

In studio:

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
See stories by Mona Seghatoleslami
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams