Music as medicine: How the arts can heal

Julie Williams / WXXI News Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

"Musick has Charms to sooth a savage Breast,

To soften Rocks, or bend a knotted Oak." (William Congreve)

It is often said that music is healing, but what are some ways that this truism plays out in practice?

Jon Batiste recently collaborated with Joanne Loewy of Mount Sinai on a study that advances “social music” as a prescription for better health outcomes. That's just one angle.

This hour, guest host Mona Seghatoleslami talks about the benefits of music on healing and health, particularly mental health, in our community and world.

We discuss music therapy and expressive arts with Jennifer Philips, a board-certified music therapist and neurologic music therapist, specializing in early intervention, elder care, and neurorehabilitation. She is also chair of the Expressive Arts Department at the Hochstein School.

Annika Bentley shares her experiences as a classical choral musician and singer/songwriter, focusing on the upcoming Mount Hope World Singers concerts, "Bright Threads." The program reinterprets historical and cultural examples of music used for healing, and centers on themes of shared humanity and restorative connection.

We also talk with Gaelen McCormick, director of the Eastman Performing Arts Medicine Center, who dives into the work that she and her colleagues are doing at the intersections of music and medicine.

In studio:



This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.