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Thunderbirds returning for this year's Rochester International Airshow

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana, 9th Reconnaissance Wing
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U.S. Air Force
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., June 6, 2025. The Beale Air and Space Expo 2025 invited the community to witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers, as well as enjoy a range of on-the-ground attractions including static displays, food vendors, interactive displays and family-friendly activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year's Rochester International Airshow, Monroe County officials announced Tuesday.

The airshow will take place Aug. 8-9 at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. It will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the U.S. Marine Corps' F-35 B Jump Jet, which will be flown by Maj. William Horn, a Rochester native and University of Rochester graduate.

A full list of performers, as well as ticket information and purchasing, can be found at rocairshow.com.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule