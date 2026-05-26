Thunderbirds returning for this year's Rochester International Airshow

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year's Rochester International Airshow, Monroe County officials announced Tuesday.

The airshow will take place Aug. 8-9 at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. It will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the U.S. Marine Corps' F-35 B Jump Jet, which will be flown by Maj. William Horn, a Rochester native and University of Rochester graduate.

A full list of performers, as well as ticket information and purchasing, can be found at rocairshow.com.