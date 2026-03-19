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Connections
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Connections

Are you ready for augmented reality?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has curly grey hair and is wearing glasses, an orange fleece pullover and a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey vest over a white button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
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WXXI News
Barry Silverstein with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 19
WXXI News

How much do you know about augmented reality (AR)?

A new leader at the University of Rochester believes that in the future, the way that humans interact with computers on a daily basis will be through AR.

Barry Silverstein is the former senior director and chief technology officer of optics and display in Meta’s Reality Labs. In that work, he helped create AR and virtual reality (VR) products used by millions of people.

He’s now leading the University of Rochester’s Center for Extended Reality. We talk with him about the future of AR, VR, and AI and how he sees it all affecting our daily lives.

In studio:

  • Barry Silverstein, director of the Center for eXtended Reality and faculty member at the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester, and former senior research director and chief technology officer of optics and display at Meta Reality Labs

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams