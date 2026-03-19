Are you ready for augmented reality?

WXXI News

How much do you know about augmented reality (AR)?

A new leader at the University of Rochester believes that in the future, the way that humans interact with computers on a daily basis will be through AR.

Barry Silverstein is the former senior director and chief technology officer of optics and display in Meta’s Reality Labs. In that work, he helped create AR and virtual reality (VR) products used by millions of people.

He’s now leading the University of Rochester’s Center for Extended Reality. We talk with him about the future of AR, VR, and AI and how he sees it all affecting our daily lives.

In studio:

