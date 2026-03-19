Why heart disease is on the rise among younger women

WXXI News

A new study shows that women who go through menopause before age 40 have a significantly higher risk of having heart attacks over their lifetimes, compared to women who don’t go through premature menopause.

That’s according to a piece in the New York Times published Wednesday. The research comes as the prevalence and deadliness of heart disease are on the rise for younger women, who may not recognize the warning signs.

This hour, we’re joined by clinicians who explain the research and what they want the community to know. We also hear from a local patient who shares her story.

Our guests:

