© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Why heart disease is on the rise among younger women

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing a purple blazer, white blouse, black pants and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a floral print blouse; a woman back right has long blonde hair and is wearing a brown blazer.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Amanda Coniglio, (background) Jessica Driffill and Rebecca Schallek with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 19, 2026
WXXI News

A new study shows that women who go through menopause before age 40 have a significantly higher risk of having heart attacks over their lifetimes, compared to women who don’t go through premature menopause.

That’s according to a piece in the New York Times published Wednesday. The research comes as the prevalence and deadliness of heart disease are on the rise for younger women, who may not recognize the warning signs.

This hour, we’re joined by clinicians who explain the research and what they want the community to know. We also hear from a local patient who shares her story.

Our guests:

  • Rebecca Schallek, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Cardiology and cardiologist with the Cardiac Care Women's Heart Program at UR Medicine
  • Amanda Coniglio, M.D., FACC, advanced heart failure and transplant physician at Rochester Regional Health
  • Jessica Driffill, heart patient

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams