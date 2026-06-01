12:00: Why is gun violence declining?

1:00: Sharing life lessons across generations

In Rochester, gun violence is on a downward trend. Those who work in gun violence prevention are concerned about the dangers of forgetting. That’s their way of saying that the community cannot afford to become complacent. This hour, a local gun violence prevention counselor talks about what is actually working on the street, and what is not. In studio:



Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries



Then in our second hour, what can young people learn from the wisdom of seniors? And what can older adults learn from students? Two local programs are pairing young people with senior citizens so members of different generations can benefit from the other’s experience. We hear from participants about what they’ve learned from each other. Our guests:



Rachel Hucko, middle school music teacher at Allendale Columbia School

Kate Hucko, seventh grader at Allendale Columbia School

Rafaela Agi Maluli, seventh grader at Allendale Columbia School

Sue Covel, resident at St. John's Meadows

Marie Kamin, volunteer services coordinator at St. John's Meadows

David Watkins, executive director of hospitality at St. John's Meadows

Daniel Santiago, job coach at Edison Career and Technology High School

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.