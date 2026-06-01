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Connections

Why is gun violence declining?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 1, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
A man wearing a black baseball hat and black Adidas jacket holding an orange sign that says, "END GUN VIOLENCE." He is standing in bleachers in front of a football field.
untrappedministries.org
Justin Morris

12:00: Why is gun violence declining?

1:00: Sharing life lessons across generations

In Rochester, gun violence is on a downward trend. Those who work in gun violence prevention are concerned about the dangers of forgetting. That’s their way of saying that the community cannot afford to become complacent. This hour, a local gun violence prevention counselor talks about what is actually working on the street, and what is not. In studio:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries

Then in our second hour, what can young people learn from the wisdom of seniors? And what can older adults learn from students? Two local programs are pairing young people with senior citizens so members of different generations can benefit from the other’s experience. We hear from participants about what they’ve learned from each other. Our guests:

  • Rachel Hucko, middle school music teacher at Allendale Columbia School
  • Kate Hucko, seventh grader at Allendale Columbia School
  • Rafaela Agi Maluli, seventh grader at Allendale Columbia School
  • Sue Covel, resident at St. John's Meadows
  • Marie Kamin, volunteer services coordinator at St. John's Meadows
  • David Watkins, executive director of hospitality at St. John's Meadows 
  • Daniel Santiago, job coach at Edison Career and Technology High School

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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