Eastman Business Park power plant operator among those vying to be nuclear facility

New York’s nuclear power development has taken a step forward.

The New York Power Authority on Wednesday announced it has received more than two dozen responses to its October call for potential host communities and development partners as it seeks to expand nuclear power in upstate New York.

A news release from the power authority states that one of the interested communities is RED-Rochester, which owns and operates the power plant and utilities at Eastman Business Park.

The authority said it received 23 responses from potential developers or partners, and eight responses from upstate New York communities.

The news comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul in June tasked the authority with developing an upstate New York nuclear facility of at least one gigawatt.

In December, Hochul, a Democrat, announced a collaboration on nuclear development between the New York Power Authority and Canada’s Ontario Power Generation.