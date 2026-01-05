New leader, new vision: Michael Solis on the future of Writers & Books
Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books, is an author and international development professional who has worked across the globe. He took the helm of the literary nonprofit in September.
As a new year unfolds, Solis joins us to discuss his vision for Writers & Books and how it will impact the community. We also explore the state of the current literary industry and what it means for readers and writers.
In studio:
- Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books