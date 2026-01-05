© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New leader, new vision: Michael Solis on the future of Writers & Books

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:48 PM EST
Michael Solis
Richard Man
/
Provided
Michael Solis
WXXI News

Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books, is an author and international development professional who has worked across the globe. He took the helm of the literary nonprofit in September.

As a new year unfolds, Solis joins us to discuss his vision for Writers & Books and how it will impact the community. We also explore the state of the current literary industry and what it means for readers and writers.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack