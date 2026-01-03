© 2026 WXXI News
‘Decisive operation’ or ‘illegal war’? Area leaders react to U.S. action in Venezuela

WXXI News | By Staff reports
Published January 3, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST

The U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and President Donald Trump's plan to "run" the country are drawing both praise and criticism from upstate New York's congressional delegation.

Opinions split along party lines.

"This outcome is the result of decisive action by President Trump, who has made clear that the United States will confront criminal regimes that threaten our security and destabilize our region," said Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, whose 23rd District extends across Western New York and the Southern Tier. "This is what peace through strength looks like — clear resolve backed by action."

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, posted on social media: "The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans."

What follows is a summary of reaction from the area's elected leaders:
