‘Decisive operation’ or ‘illegal war’? Area leaders react to U.S. action in Venezuela

The U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and President Donald Trump's plan to "run" the country are drawing both praise and criticism from upstate New York's congressional delegation.

Opinions split along party lines.

"This outcome is the result of decisive action by President Trump, who has made clear that the United States will confront criminal regimes that threaten our security and destabilize our region," said Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, whose 23rd District extends across Western New York and the Southern Tier. "This is what peace through strength looks like — clear resolve backed by action."

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, posted on social media: "The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans."

What follows is a summary of reaction from the area's elected leaders:

My full statement on the capture of Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Nicolas Maduro: pic.twitter.com/PAjDydCuTx — Congressman Nick Langworthy (@RepLangworthy) January 3, 2026

The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans. The American people have seen this before and paid the devastating price. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2026

Last night, under the leadership of President Trump, Secretary Marco Rubio and Secretary Pete Hegseth, the U.S. conducted a decisive and successful action against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his illegitimate regime. This operation sends a clear message that the United… — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) January 3, 2026

See my full statement on Trump's military action in Venezuela below. pic.twitter.com/4bioGGyNqN — Rep. Tim Kennedy (@RepTimKennedy) January 3, 2026