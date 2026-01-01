Special programming: This Year in Climate: 2025; BBC Correspondents' Look Ahead to 2026

12:00: Special programming — This Year in Climate: 2025

1:00: Special programming — BBC Correspondents' Look Ahead to 2026

We bring you special programming on New Year's Day.

In the first hour, 2025 has been a doozy in so many ways. And climate news has been no exception. "Climate One" hosts Ariana Brocious and Kousha Navidar look back at what the year has meant for climate progress: the good, the bad, the ugly — and the joyful. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2025 will go down as one of the top three warmest years in the 176-year observational record. Climate-change-fueled extreme weather continues to wreak havoc on communities across the world. And yet, it’s not all bad news. As Bill McKibben points out, we now live on a planet where the cheapest form of energy basically comes from pointing a piece of glass at the sun. And globally, renewable energy surpassed coal for the first time ever. Despite the federal government’s attacks on climate science and policy, local climate action is still happening across the country and globe, and each of us holds power to make change. Guests include:



Adrienne Heinz, clinical research psychologist at Stanford University School of Medicine

Roxanne Brown, vice president at large of United Steelworkers

Pattie Gonia, drag queen and environmentalist For show notes and related links, visit ClimateOne.org .

Then in the second hour, join BBC correspondents and editors from across the globe as they peer into their crystal balls to predict what 2026 might hold.