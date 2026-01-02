© 2026 WXXI News
Mayor to hold public hearings on elected officials' salary increases

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published January 2, 2026 at 7:42 AM EST

Mayor Malik Evans will hold public hearings on Monday on proposed salary increases for city of Rochester elected officials.

The hearings are scheduled for 3 p.m. in Room 309A of City Hall, 30 Church St.

City Council voted 5-4 last month to give themselves a 25% pay raise after a last-minute amendment, increasing the standard 3% salary increase. Some already have declined it, a Finance Committee chairman Mitch Gruber has urged Evans to veto the measure. The increase would raise City Council salaries to $50,000, and the City Council president would be paid $60,000.

City Council voted the mayor a 3% raise to $176,040.

The pay increase was originally slated to be 3%. But a last-minute amendment increased the amount to nearly 25%, with no justification given for the change in amount.

