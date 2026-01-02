Mayor to hold public hearings on elected officials' salary increases

Mayor Malik Evans will hold public hearings on Monday on proposed salary increases for city of Rochester elected officials.

The hearings are scheduled for 3 p.m. in Room 309A of City Hall, 30 Church St.

City Council voted 5-4 last month to give themselves a 25% pay raise after a last-minute amendment, increasing the standard 3% salary increase. Some already have declined it, a Finance Committee chairman Mitch Gruber has urged Evans to veto the measure. The increase would raise City Council salaries to $50,000, and the City Council president would be paid $60,000.

City Council voted the mayor a 3% raise to $176,040.