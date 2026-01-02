Beers of the World closing next month

Beers of the World announced it will be closing at the end of February, "due to changes in the economy and beer industry."

The Batavia-based retailer has operated in Rochester since 1987. Its Batavia location, Angotti Beverage, will remain open.

Locally, the store at 2599 East Henrietta Road will have reduced hours beginning Saturday.

Nationally, beverage-alcohol sales are down and industry reports show people are drinking less for a variety of reasons, including financial as well as health concerns as officials continue to raise awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol.

