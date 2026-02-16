Her birthday trip failed, so she became a travel advisor

Tarshia Shanai Franklin is ranked among the top 50 independent travel agents in the world (that doesn’t include Canada) by the American Society of Travel Advisors. Her agency, Sky High Society, has helped more than 100 people start their own travel businesses, and has allowed hundreds more to see the world.

And it all began when a girl’s trip failed to make it out of the group chat.

What was supposed to be a group of friends traveling to Thailand for Franklin’s birthday turned out to be a solo excursion.

“People backed out due to life, financial reasons, etc,” Franklin said. “ I decided that this is my birthday, I'm still going to go. And I went.”

Provided / Tarshia Franklin Tarshia Franklin, owner of Sky High Society Travel agency, began her travel business after a solo trip to Thailand highlighted a niche.

While in Thailand, Franklin hired a tour guide and a driver, researched places to visit, and documented every outing with photos and content which grew the interest of her social media following.

“People were saying, ‘I want to go with you. I want to travel with you,’” Franklin said. Then, in 2016, the former human resources director quit her job and became a full-time "travelpreneur."

“The business is very profitable,” Franklin said. “I've helped tons of people travel the world. People who have never traveled.”

Provided / Tarshia Franklin Tarshia Franklin, owner of Sky High Society Travel agency, says she prefers the smaller more intimate travel groups.

Her first group trip as an agent was to Dubai. Franklin and seven others embarked on what would become either confirmation or refutation for the new travel leader.

“It turned out to be such a great trip that we cried when we left the airport,” Franklin said.

It was the validation she needed to trust her instincts and allow her career to soar. Now, Franklin host groups of 50 or more, with the majority of her clients being people of color. She said she prides herself on planning every minute detail for her clients.

“I have a passion for it,” Franklin said. “It kind of puts me in a position where I'm in charge of everything, so I know pretty much everything that's going on.”

While some agents are content with providing an itinerary and recommendations, Franklin said her system is a bit more personable. She said she prefers to join her clients.

“I just chose to be on hand and give that experience to my clients,” she said. “So, they feel comfortable having someone on site.”

Provided / Tarshia Franklin Tarshia Franklin, owner of Sky High Society Travel agency, says she usually begins each trip with a welcome dinner where clients are assigned a color or print to wear.

Aside from running Sky High Society, Franklin is a human resources consultant and she dabbles in real estate. She also recently launched her own travel host agency called First Class Travel Network, where she mentors and provides support and resources to 40 independent travel agents and their agencies.

“She is rocking it in so many different areas. She has her hands in the pot, and she is really working it,” said Valincia Tyson, owner of Union and Odyssey travel agency, which is under the First-Class Travel Network.

Provided / Tarshia Franklin Tarshia Franklin is the owner of Sky High Society travel agency and First Class Travel Network host agency

Tyson nurtured her love for traveling under Franklin’s guidance and has credited Franklin for allowing her to explore this business opportunity with no judgement.

“There's been times when I've been so caught up in helping other people that my travel business suffered. I lost clientele. I had to start over,” Tyson said. “She's (Franklin) never chastised me. She's always encouraged me.”

Officially eight years in the travel business, Franklin has visited over 40 countries and has garnered multiple awards.

“It's all about being consistent,” Franklin said. “You can't come in thinking you're going to make six figures in month one. That's just not how it works. But consistency is definitely the key.”