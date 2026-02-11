Letitia James announces $1.75 million settlement for families of May 14 shooting victims

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office reached a $1.75 million settlement for the families of the victims of the May 14, 2022 mass shooting with gun accessory manufacturer MEAN Arms.

"Today, we are holding MEAN Arms responsible," James said.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, James also said MEAN Arms must stop selling the MA Lock product in New York — the product that prevents high-capacity magazines from being attached to AR 15-style firearms but the product that, James argued, MEAN made clear could be removed.

James said packaging included "step-by-step instructions" on how to remove it from the firearm as well as posted videos online on how to remove it.

"That's just what the shooter did," James said. "He was able to fire quickly, killing 10 innocent souls, injuring three others, and causing trauma and pain to many more."

This is a developing story that will be updated from our reporter in attendance.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM BELOW

Copyright 2026 BTPM NPR