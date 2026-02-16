Special programming: "Building Tomorrow" and "Whispers in Wilmington"

12:00: Special programming — "Building Tomorrow"

1:00: Special programming — "Whispers in Wilmington"

We bring you special national programming today.

In the first hour, "Marketplace" and "This Old House Radio Hour" are collaborating on "Building Tomorrow," a one-hour national radio special that explores how American homes are being reimagined for the next century. Co-hosted by "Marketplace’s" David Brancaccio and "This Old House Radio Hour’s" Jenn Largesse, "Building Tomorrow" blends personal narrative, design reporting, and economic insight into a sweeping look at what the next hundred years of American housing might hold. Throughout the hour, listeners meet the architects, builders, and homeowners redefining the American dream from the ground up. Each act of construction becomes an act of imagination—proof that resilience begins not with what we can build, but with what we can envision.

Then in the second hour, we’re used to recognizing someone powerful with a statue. But what happens when there’s no statue or memorial to a traumatic event? Whoever lives with the impact of that painful history has to confront the kind of power it takes to keep it hidden for so long. In this episode, "Whispers in Wilmington," we uncover the story of the only successful coup d’etat ever to happen on American soil. This act of racial violence was designed to eliminate all memory of a highly successful Black community in Wilmington, North Carolina back in 1898. That suppression involved racist mobs, as well as historians, city planners, journalists and countless others. They conspired for decades to make a Black community’s onetime prosperity and strength unimaginable. Almost unimaginable.