How Pittsford is responding to the housing crisis

WXXI News

A local town is taking steps to help mitigate the housing shortage.

In a unanimous, bipartisan vote last week, town councilmembers approved a measure to update Pittsford's zoning codes. The move paves the way for opportunities to develop single-family attached housing, senior housing, and mixed-use districts that can include multi-family housing.

We talk with two members of the Pittsford Town Board about what's now possible and what they think is next.

