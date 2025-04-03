© 2025 WXXI News
How Pittsford is responding to the housing crisis

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a black blazer with a white button-down shirt; a woman at center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black blouse; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a denim button-down shirt.
Naveen Havannavar and Stephanie Townsend on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 3, 2025
A local town is taking steps to help mitigate the housing shortage.

In a unanimous, bipartisan vote last week, town councilmembers approved a measure to update Pittsford's zoning codes. The move paves the way for opportunities to develop single-family attached housing, senior housing, and mixed-use districts that can include multi-family housing.

We talk with two members of the Pittsford Town Board about what's now possible and what they think is next.

Evan Dawson
