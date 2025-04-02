© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

'A Lyttle Lynch:' a look at the work of filmmaker David Lynch

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at foreground left has blonde hair and is wearing a black cardigan over a maroon shirt; a man at foreground right has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a grey patterned button-down shirt, beige pants and beige shoes; a guest at background left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black short-sleeved shirt; a man at background right has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a beige cardigan and a black t-shirt with white letters; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue quilted pullover, jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Candice Grimes and Tim Stueve, (background) Theo Trombulak and Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 2, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Filmmaker David Lynch: love him or is his work...just not your thing?

Lynch died in January at the age of 78. His surrealist films helped coin the term "Lynchian," which is often used outside of cinema to describe anything strange or dreamlike.

Whether you know Lynch from his 1977 film "Eraserhead" or his TV series "Twin Peaks" — or, if you're not familiar with him at all — our guests discuss why his work matters and how it contributed to American culture. We also preview the upcoming "A Lyttle Lynch" film series at The Little Theatre.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams