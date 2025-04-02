'A Lyttle Lynch:' a look at the work of filmmaker David Lynch
Filmmaker David Lynch: love him or is his work...just not your thing?
Lynch died in January at the age of 78. His surrealist films helped coin the term "Lynchian," which is often used outside of cinema to describe anything strange or dreamlike.
Whether you know Lynch from his 1977 film "Eraserhead" or his TV series "Twin Peaks" — or, if you're not familiar with him at all — our guests discuss why his work matters and how it contributed to American culture. We also preview the upcoming "A Lyttle Lynch" film series at The Little Theatre.
Our guests:
- Tim Stueve, manager of the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum
- Scott Pukos, communications director for The Little Theatre
- Candice Grimes, events coordinator for The Little Theatre
- Theo Trombulak, David Lynch fan