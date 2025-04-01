The latest in research and treatment for Parkinson's disease

WXXI News

In recent weeks, some people with Parkinson's disease have gained access to a new treatment that uses technology to monitor signs of the disease.

The FDA approved the treatment, called adaptive brain stimulation. According to the University of California San Francisco, the treatment uses an implanted device to continually monitor the brain for symptoms of Parkinson's and then delivers electric pulses to keep those symptoms in check.

It's one among several recent advancements geared at helping patients. In New York, a new statewide patient registry supports research into finding a cure.

This hour, our guests discuss the latest in Parkinson's disease research and treatment and how to best support patients and caregivers.

