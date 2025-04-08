© 2025 WXXI News
New York's birds of prey are at risk, but you can help

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
Bald eagles and peregrine falcons in New York State are in danger. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, both species were pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat loss and the pesticide DDT.

Thanks to conservation efforts in recent years, their populations have grown, but eagles and falcons are still at risk.

Some of the birds could be in your own backyard. This hour, our guests help us understand the threats facing local birds of prey and how humans are helping or hindering their survival.

Our guests:

