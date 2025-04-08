New York's birds of prey are at risk, but you can help
1 of 2 — Veronica Volk and June Summers on "Connections"
Veronica Volk and June Summers on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 8, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Amy Mahar.png
Amy Mahar
Provided
Bald eagles and peregrine falcons in New York State are in danger. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, both species were pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat loss and the pesticide DDT.
Thanks to conservation efforts in recent years, their populations have grown, but eagles and falcons are still at risk.
Some of the birds could be in your own backyard. This hour, our guests help us understand the threats facing local birds of prey and how humans are helping or hindering their survival.
Our guests:
- Veronica Volk, senior producer and editor for WXXI News
- Amy Mahar, biologist in the Bureau of Wildlife for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
- June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society