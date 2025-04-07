© 2025 WXXI News
Weekend protests rally support for opposition to Trump administration policies

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:54 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a grey sweater; a man front center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a brown suit, a white button-down shirt, and a red tie; a man back left is bald and is wearing glasses and a black button-down shirt; a man back center has short white hair and a white mustache and beard and is wearing a grey striped sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt, a grey checked blazer, jeans and blue striped socks. A large cardboard cutout of a hand in the background reads "HANDS OFF NPR & PBS."
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Connor Jane O'Brien, Don Thompson, (background) Chris Thompson, and Scott Fearing on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 7, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

"Hands Off" protest organizers expected maybe a thousand people in Rochester; they got more than 3,000. In the Finger Lakes, roadside rallies expected to draw a dozen, attracted hundreds. The nation's capital saw an estimated 30,000 demonstrators — triple the expected turnout.

But even some of the demonstrators disagreed on what the purpose was: galvanize a movement? Attract Trump voters? Persuade fence sitters?

Our guests attended the local events this weekend and discuss them.

  • Connor Jane O'Brien, organizer for the Rochester "Hands Off" rally
  • Scott Fearing, LGBTQ+ safe space coordinator at the University of Rochester
  • Chris Thompson, engineer and activist
  • Don Thompson, constitutional attorney

*Note: The guests provided the following links for listeners who would like to learn more about the following organizations:

  • Knowledge & Action ROC is online here and Facebook here.
  • Indivisible Rochester is on Facebook here and on Bluesky here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
