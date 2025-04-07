Weekend protests rally support for opposition to Trump administration policies

WXXI News

"Hands Off" protest organizers expected maybe a thousand people in Rochester; they got more than 3,000. In the Finger Lakes, roadside rallies expected to draw a dozen, attracted hundreds. The nation's capital saw an estimated 30,000 demonstrators — triple the expected turnout.

But even some of the demonstrators disagreed on what the purpose was: galvanize a movement? Attract Trump voters? Persuade fence sitters?

Our guests attended the local events this weekend and discuss them.



Connor Jane O'Brien, organizer for the Rochester "Hands Off" rally

Scott Fearing, LGBTQ+ safe space coordinator at the University of Rochester

Chris Thompson, engineer and activist

Don Thompson, constitutional attorney

*Note: The guests provided the following links for listeners who would like to learn more about the following organizations:

